SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A day after being declared a federal holiday, a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony was held Friday morning in Syracuse.

A drum corps procession helped kick things off, followed by the raising of the Juneteenth flag.

Dr. Roosevelt Rick Right talked about the significance of the day.

“:They always talked about Juneteenth, and I was a young kid in Sunday school talking about a celebration in Texas when Quickly the Union troops landed on the shores in Texas and Galveston and the Emancipation Proclamation had been already passed in 1863, which went into effect in 1863,” he said. “But this is two and a half years later.”









The Syracuse City School District held a virtual Juneteenth on Friday, with local storyteller Vanessa Johnson.

The district observed the new federal holiday as a day of learning. Students and staff throughout the district were invited to attend.