(WSYR-TV) — The City of Auburn is celebrating the National Holiday of Juneteenth this weekend at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South Street, Auburn, NY. The celebration kicked off showcasing the movie, “Harriet,” on the lawn of the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center. A Juneteenth Gala was sold out on Friday evening which featured community awards, an open bar and music by On the Move Entertainment.

Saturday, June 18, began with a Juneteenth parade and celebration, trolley tours with the National Park Service and Seward Museum, and a an official City of Auburn Juneteenth Proclamation Ceremony with City of Auburn Mayor Quill.

It’s not too late to join the festivities as the Equal Rights Heritage Center has many other events planned for Saturday evening which include food, face painting, a basketball shootout, live entertainment, and more.

Sunday will include a Fort Hill Cemetery Walking Tour at 1 p.m. and a performance by the Womba Africa Drumming and Dance Group at 2 p.m.

