SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Junior League of Syracuse (JSL) is celebrating their 27th annual Holiday Shoppes at the New York State Fairgrounds Horticulture Building from November 11 through the 13.

Holiday Shoppes is an annual family tradition for the Central New York community that attracts both shoppers and merchants for the November weekend event.

Shoppers can find something for everyone on their holiday list while also supporting small businesses throughout Upstate New York.

Just by visiting the event, shoppers can support the local non-profit that is the Junior League of Syracuse which goal is to develop programs in Syracuse and collaborate with community partners to address issues including child and family wellness, domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking.

There will be a wide variety of specialty shops featured in the Horticulture building that will likely attract a diverse crowd of over 5,000 people from the Central New York area.

The schedule goes as followed:

Thursday, November 10 12PM-7PM Friday, November 11 10AM-6PM Saturday, November 12 10AM-6PM Sunday, November 13 10AM- 4PM

Tickets will be available for purchase online for $10.12 through November 13 at 12:00 p.m. If you purchase an online ticket you must print it, JSL will not accept a mobile ticket.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door during the event for $8.00. Children 10-years-old and under are free.