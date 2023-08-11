SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man who shot and killed a gas station clerk on Syracuse’s South Side last year has been convicted of murder.

An Onondaga County jury reached the verdict Friday morning, August 11, after a week-long trial.

Kareem Huggins shot and killed 32-year-old Raouf Muhurram at the Blue Star Gas Station on South Salina Street on January 16, 2022.

Huggins was arrested the next day by police at a highway rest stop in Sandusky, Ohio, found in a stolen vehicle and with a stolen handgun.

The jury found Kareem Huggins guilty on Friday of all three counts: murder, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

Opening statements happened Monday, August 7, followed by examinations and cross examinations of witnesses.

The jury’s deliberations began Thursday afternoon, August 10, after closing statements by the prosecution and defense, making the verdict a relatively brief decision.