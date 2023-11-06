PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County jury found Anthony Waldron guilty Monday for the murder of his stepson, 17-year-old Jordan Brooks.

The jury had to consider whether Waldron, who didn’t legally adopt Brooks, had the responsibility to take care of him. The jury ultimately decided Waldron deserves some of the blame for the neglect that resulted in his death.

Brooks, who was born with cerebral palsy, died of a body-wide infection, perforated stomach related to a stomach ulcer, malnourishment, and massive bed sores covering his body.

The prosecution argued Waldron, who had regularly acted as a father figure, had the duty to move Jordan to help avoid the sores, failed to properly feed him, and allowed his hygiene and wheelchair cleanliness to deteriorate.

Waldron’s defense attorney, Sal Lanza, told the jury that the sole responsibility for Brooks’ care was that of the teen’s mother, Lisa Waldron.

Lisa Waldron pleaded guilty to assault, avoiding a trial.

17-year-old Jordan Brooks died as a result of the injuries in May of 2021. Most people involved say his parents’ choice to keep him home from school following the pandemic contributed to his worsening condition.

Waldron faces a minimum of 25 years in prison, once sentenced at a later date.