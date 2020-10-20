Jury seated in Jason D’Avolio murder trial

(WSYR-TV) — The Rome man accused of killing his wife before leaving her body in a dumpster was back in court in Oneida County on Tuesday.
A jury has been seated in Jason D’Avolio’s case.
He originally pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.
He had also rejected a plea deal from the prosecutor.
