Jury seated in Jason D’Avolio murder trial

(WSYR-TV) — The Rome man accused of killing his wife before leaving her body in a dumpster was back in court in Oneida County on Tuesday.

A jury has been seated in Jason D’Avolio’s case.

He originally pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.

He had also rejected a plea deal from the prosecutor.

