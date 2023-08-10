SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A jury is set to deliver a verdict, most likely tomorrow, August 11, in the murder case of a Syracuse man accused of killing a gas station employee in January 2022.

Kareem Huggins allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Raouf Muhurram at the Blue Star Gas Station on South Salina Street on January 16, 2022.

Huggins was arrested the next day by police in Ohio at a rest stop in Sandusky along the Ohio Turnpike. Huggins was found in a stolen vehicle and had a stolen handgun in his possession.

The jury in the trial heard closing statements today, August 10, and began deliberations before going home.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated as a verdict is reached.