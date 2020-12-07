Justice Department says Oswego landlord not living up to agreement in sexual harassment case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Justice Department wants a federal court to hold Oswego landlord Douglas Waterbury in contempt, and impose fines as much as $500 a day and $1,000 per incident. It accuses Waterbury of defying a consent decree he agreed to in June of 2019. That consent decree settled a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by eight women.

Waterbury agreed to turn over the management of his more than 50 properties to an independent management company.

Settlement reached in Oswego landlord sexual harassment lawsuit

In part, the court filing says:

“Over the past 15 months, the Defendants have refused to cede control of the management

of their residential rental properties, even though that is exactly what the Decree requires.

Instead, they have engaged in a persistent pattern of delay, deceit, and disregard for this Court’s

order.”

The Justice Department contends Waterbury delayed for six months the hiring of an independent manager, employed unapproved managers for a 54-unit property, interfered with the independent management company by not turning over money, keys, leases, and other information to the management company for months.

It goes on to say, “In addition, Defendants (Waterbury and his wife) violated the Decree by continuing to engage in ‘Property Management Responsibilities’ (as defined by the Decree) such as personally showing and leasing units, collecting rents, and directing the work of maintenance personnel. And Defendants repeatedly violated the provisions of the Decree intended to minimize or eliminate their personal involvement with the Subject Properties, including the prohibitions

against Douglas Waterbury entering Subject Properties or intimidating tenants.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Waterbury had to pay $400,000 in monetary relief. The lawsuit was brought by the Central New York Fair Housing Coalition on behalf of the eight women.

The Justice Department filed its enforcement request with the court on Friday. Waterbury’s attorney has not yet responded to the complaint.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9