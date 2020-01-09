Justice Ginsburg announces she’s ‘cancer free’

WASHINGTON (WAVY/WRIC) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg says she’s started 2020 cancer-free.

The 86-year-old has now survived cancer four times. The most recent diagnosis, pancreatic cancer, was diagnosed over the summer and treated with a three-week course of radiation therapy.

“I’m cancer free. That’s good,” Ginsburg told CNN, which reported she was “sounding energized and speaking animatedly.”

Ginsburg, the leader of the court’s liberal wing and its oldest justice, was most recently hospitalized November for a fever, but has said she’ll remain on the court as long as she’s mentally and physically able.

“I think my work is what saved me because instead of dwelling on my physical discomforts, if I have an opinion to write or a brief to read, I know I’ve just got to get it done so I have to get over it,” Ginsburg told NPR in a September 2019 interview.