SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, December 22, Syracuse Police responded to the 100 block of Concord Place for an armed robbery around 7:18 p.m.

After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the juvenile male victim who told them that while he was walking his dog, he was robbed at gunpoint.

During the robbery, the victim was hit in the head with a handgun.

There were two juvenile male suspects. They fled the area after taking the victim’s property.

The victim was taken to University Hospital AMR, where he was treated for minor injuries.

He was later released.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.