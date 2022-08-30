UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has made arrests in the vandalism that left the ‘Sculpture Space’ art center in shambles during the August 26 weekend.

Through the investigation, police learned that several hundred dollars and antique bicycles were among several items that were stolen during the break-in. Five juveniles, ranging from 8 years old to 11 years old are now in custody, UPD reports.

On Sunday, August 28, officers were dispatched to a local automobile repair business on Oriskany Street for a complaint that several juveniles were damaging cars. On the scene, officers allegedly saw the juveniles throwing rocks at vehicles.

Officers found several antique bicycles and noticed that the juveniles had paint on their shoes that was consistent with what was found at the Sculpture Space crime scene.

After compiling evidence, it was determined that they entered the facility, damaged the property, and stole items and money during their stunt.

Due to their ages, their identities will not be released. They have been charged with the following:

Burglary in the Third Degree

Petit Larceny

Criminal Mischief

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Criminal Mischief (Damage to vehicles at the repair shop)

They have been issued an appearance ticket under the Oneida County Probation Department, which has been scheduled for a later date. Police say the charges may be upgraded in the future due to the extent of the damage.