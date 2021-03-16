K-9 personnel changes in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As one retires, another is hired. Oswego city and county law enforcement are making some four-legged personnel changes. 

The Oswego City Police Department has announced the retirement of K-9 Crixus,  a 9-year-old Dutch Shepherd, a patrol and drug-sniffing expert. He’ll still hang around the office with his handler, now owner, but is now off duty.

The Oswego Sheriff’s Office is adding a K-9 to its force for the first time in 20 years. Sheriff Hilton introduced K-9 Pala. He starts his training next week.

