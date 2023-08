LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first K9 to serve in the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office died on Friday, August 11, the Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook.

Wyman, who was named after Kurt Wyman, a deputy killed in the line of duty in June 2011 after a standoff in Oneida County, retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2020 after having served since 2012.

The Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences to Wyman’s hander, Sergeant Corey Paczkowski, and his family.