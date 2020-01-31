Karrie Neurauter paroled from prison

(WETM) – Karrie Neurauter, who pleaded guilty in late 2018 to second-degree manslaughter for her role in the August 2017 killing of her mother, Michele Neurauter, has been released from state prison, officials confirmed with The Leader.

18 News has confirmed that Neurauter was released on Jan. 16, 2020.

Neurauter previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.

Her father, Lloyd Neurauter, said he had psychologically manipulated his daughter for years and even threatened to kill himself if Karrie did not assist him in the killing.

Steuben County Judge Peter Bradstreet agreed to reduce the charge to second-degree manslaughter at the request of Karrie’s attorney David Hoffman.

Karrie Neurauter was initially sent to Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in Westchester County, where female state prisoners are first processed.

Lloyd Neurauter was sentenced on Dec. 7, 2018, to life without parole in his ex-wife’s killing.