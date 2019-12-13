Kate Spade New York store at Destiny USA holding grand opening on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is good news for shoppers just in time for the holidays. Kate Spade New York is set to hold a grand opening on Friday for their new Destiny USA location. The company held a soft opening on Thursday.
If you’d like to check it out for yourself, the store is located on the first level near Texas de Brazil.
Kate Spade New York joins Coach, Michael Kors and 18 other retailers in The Outlets section of the mall.
