Kate Thornton welcomes a baby girl

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a new addition to the NewsChannel 9 family.

Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton welcomed her new daughter, Kendell Ann Columbia to the world on Monday.

Kendell weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. How fitting Kendell arrived on the winter solstice which coincided with the super conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn–2020’s version of the ‘Christmas Star’.

Kate, her husband Erik, big sister Elsie and Kendell are home and doing great and are looking forward to celebrating Christmas.

Congratulations Kate!

