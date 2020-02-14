Katko announces $11M in grants to help with poverty, low income families

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Rep. John Katko announced $11 million in grants that will be given to local and state governments across Central New York.

The grants came from the United States Department of Housing and the Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development.

The money will be used to give affordable housing and suitable living environments to people in Central New York. It will also help improve economic opportunities for people in various communities.

“Addressing poverty and improving economic conditions for Central New Yorkers has been a top priority for me since coming to Congress. It’s the reason I have strongly advocated for increased funding for programs that address poverty and improve economy opportunity, and why today, I am proud to announce $11 million in HUD funding. With this critical funding, local governments and organizations across Central New York will be able to better address the needs of vulnerable members of our community and improve economic opportunity in Central New York.” Rep. John Katko

To see where the money is going, read below:

The CDBG Program



This program gives annual grants to state and local units of government to give affordable housing and services to those in need. It also helps create jobs through the expansion and retention of businesses in the community.



Auburn – $889,803

Syracuse – $5,061,399

Onondaga County – $2,351,749



The ESG Program



This program gives state, local and private entities the help to assist people with regaining stability quickly in permanent housing after they have had a housing crisis and/or dealt with homelessness. The program also gives limited funding for street outreach and improves the number and quality of homeless shelters.



Onondaga County – $176,197

Syracuse – $426,583



The HOME Program



This program works to expand decent, affordable housing options to low and very low income families by giving state and local governments the money to fund housing programs.



Onondaga County – $650,503

Syracuse – $1,424,695



The HOPWA Program



This program helps with housing assistance and related services to local governments, state and non-profit organizations. The projects that they do help low-income people that are medically diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.



Syracuse – $399.497

