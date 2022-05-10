(WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko announced Tuesday that Home HeadQuarters Inc., of Syracuse, will receive $387,000 in federal funding. The funds are available through NeighborWorks America, which, according to their website, “creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.”

Home HeadQuarters is a local community development organization and certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that is dedicated to creating housing opportunities and providing affordable financial services for Central New York.

Home HeadQuarters will use these new funds to help develop and preserve affordable housing, revitalize neighborhoods, and create jobs. In March 2021, Home HeadQuarters received $1 million in federal funds to provide down payment and closing cost assistance to first-time home buyers.

“With this new award, Home HeadQuarters can continue its mission of rehabilitating properties in Syracuse and expanding opportunities for Central New Yorkers. I have been proud to advocate for robust funding for NeighborWorks America and I’m excited to see the profound effect this investment will have on our community,” said Rep. Katko.