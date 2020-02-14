Katko, Brindisi call on International Joint Commission to maximize outflows

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Congressman Anthony Brindisi and John Katko have sent a letter to the chairs of the agency that regulates water levels on Lake Ontario and the Saint Lawrence River.

This agency is the International Joint Commission.

In the letter, the two called on IJC to keep outflows from the Moses-Saunders Dam maintained above Plan 2014 limits.

This comes as water levels on the lake are approaching historic proportions.

Recent estimates from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project that levels on Lake Ontario will either reach or exceed those from last year.

