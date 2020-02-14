Katko, Brindisi call on International Joint Commission to maximize outflows

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Congressman Anthony Brindisi and John Katko have sent a letter to the chairs of the agency that regulates water levels on Lake Ontario and the Saint Lawrence River.

This agency is the International Joint Commission.

In the letter, the two called on IJC to keep outflows from the Moses-Saunders Dam maintained above Plan 2014 limits.

This comes as water levels on the lake are approaching historic proportions.

Recent estimates from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project that levels on Lake Ontario will either reach or exceed those from last year.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Happy Valentine’s Day from NewsChannel 9!

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected