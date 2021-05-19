Katko in favor of commission to look into U.S. Capitol Insurrection

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSYR-TV) — House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said he opposes a commission to look into the riots in the U.S. Capitol back on January 6.

There is a bipartisan agreement between Mississippi democratic congressman Bennie Thompson and Representative John Katko, who’s also the top republican on the house Homeland Security Committee, in favor of the commission.

Katko released a statement which reads in part: “I feel a deep obligation to get the answers U.S. Capitol police and Americans deserve, and [to ensure that] an attack on the heart of our democracy never happens again.”