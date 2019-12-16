Katko proposes renaming Fayetteville Post Office in honor of WWII veteran-turned-postal worker

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko announced Monday his push to rename Fayetteville’s post office after a World War II veteran born and raised in the village.

George Bacel enlisted the day after the attacks on Pearl Harbor and ended up serving in World War II.

After being discharged in 1945, Bacel owned a hair studio for more than 30 years before working at the post office.

On Monday, Katko joined the Bacel family to make the announcement.

The name change will become part of legislation to be voted on by both the House of Representatives and Senate, before requiring the President’s signature.

“Placing his name on the facility will serve as a tribute to not only his bravery for his defense of America, but also his lasting contributions to this community which were very substantial,” Katko said.

George’s daughter, Judy Schuth, said, “He showed us that being involved in the community and church was an important part of life, he truly enjoyed his time at the post office working at the window delivering mail and giving the school kids a tour. That is what you do in a community, try to help one another and make things better for everyone.”

The post office is located just east of the fire department on East Genesee Street in Fayetteville.

