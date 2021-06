FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2020, file photo, Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Capitol Hill Washington. Some House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Republican mavericks were led Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko told NewsChannel 9 on Monday that he will not vote in support of a select committee proposal to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

Katko said the panel would be skewed given its panel of eight democrats and five republicans. He went on to say he’d have a hard time envisioning a scenario where he’d take part, even if asked.