Katko set to attend summit with other lawmakers to discuss the future of I-81

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The nation’s aging roads and bridges including Interstate 81 will be the focus of a bipartisan summit taking place on Friday. Representative John Katko is among those who are meeting.

This summit was convened by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and offers a chance for lawmakers to talk about ideas, proposals and initiatives.

“We’re going on an overnight retreat to try and cobble together an infrastructure package, an outline at least, that we can then push in a bipartisan manner,” said Representative John Katko. “Because if it’s not bipartisan, it’s not going to happen. If we can deliver the funding for 81, it’s going to happen. That’s our job. And we’re going to get it done.”

This meeting would be a counter-offer to the jobs and infrastructure plan from President Biden.