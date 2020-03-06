Katko to host Nunes this weekend, opponent hosts dueling breakfast

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend, two candidates running for congress will host dueling breakfasts with different price tags to attend.

Congressman Devin Nunes will be in Syracuse to join Congressman John Katko for a $1,000-per-person breakfast.

The invitation, sent out to supporters and obtained by NewsChannel 9, reads: “The Partners of Barclay Damon cordially invite you to a breakfast in honor of Congressman John Katko with Special Guest Congressman Devin Nunes.”

The invitation does not include a location, which will be shared with attendees once they respond.

Nunes became a household name in February 2018 when he released what became known as the “Nunes Memo,” alleging an FBI conspiracy against President Donald Trump.

Nunes was accused by Democrats of using his role on the House Intelligence Committee to protect Trump from any investigations.

Katko is fundraising as he campaigns for a fourth term.

Democrats Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso are running a primary for voters to decide which will take on Katko in November.

In response to Katko’s event, Balter is hosting a free breakfast for supporters.

In a statement provided to NewsChannel 9, Balter said: “Nunes has spent his time as the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee by spreading discredited conspiracy theories and leaking false information to obstruct congressional investigations into Trump’s corrupt behavior. Nunes has even helped foreign actors manufacture ‘dirt’ on Trump’s political opponents. Now that Rep. Katko is openly backing Trump, it’s fitting that he’s getting rewarded by Trump’s political hatchet man.”

In previous campaigns, Katko had similar fundraising star power from Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, former House Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan and Representative Steve Scalise.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9