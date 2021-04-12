Katko, Upstate Medical University holding telephone town hall on COVID-19 vaccines

(WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko and Upstate Medical University’s Infectious Diseases and Immunology divisions will hold a telephone town hall on the COVID-19 vaccines.

The call will be used to share key insights on the vaccines currently available, discuss the local vaccine rollout plan, eligibility in New York, and provide information on how to book an appointment. Guests on the panel will take questions from listeners.

Katko says this is all an effort to accelerate the local rollout and overcome supply challenges.

The telephone town hall will be held on Wednesday starting at 6:35 p.m. Anyone interested in listening in or asking a question can sign up on Rep. Katko’s website by clicking here, or the call will be streamed live on his Facebook page.