Kayak rentals now offered at Hiawatha Lake in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) –If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Syracuse Parks and Recreation Department will begin offering kayak rentals on Hiawatha Lake in Upper Onondaga Park. 

Beginning Saturday, single and two-person kayaks can be rented. online registration will open on friday, june 25 at 8 a.m. walk-up rentals will not be permitted. 

Rental hours are Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., in 45 minute sessions. It’s $5 per kayak, plus additional taxes and fees. 

Rentals include a life jacket, whistle, and a paddle, and you must be 18 years or older to rent.

