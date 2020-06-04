‘Keep Clean and Beat COVID-19’ supply giveaway happening in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is working to make sure families have the tools they need to minimize the risk of getting COVID-19.

The city is teaming up with the NAACP of Syracuse and Onondaga County to give away masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. This is happening on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon at three different locations.

The three locations include Dunbar Center on South State Street, the Northeast Community Center on Hawley Avenue and the Spanish Action League on Oswego Street.