SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The chance for rain will continue tonight and Sunday. When do drier and brighter conditions return to Central New York? Find out below…

A few showers and storms tonight

We will continue to find the chance for scattered showers and even a storm or two sticking around as we head through tonight.

Luckily, the threat for severe weather is rather low, but any storm that develops could produce some locally heavy rainfall.

Lows overnight will be similar to last night, in the low-60s. Some patchy fog is likely as well.

A washout Sunday?

Sunday still looks like the wetter of the two weekend days with more numerous showers and perhaps a passing storm or two expected during the day.

With that being said, there will still be some dry breaks mixed in. Don’t count on much in the way of sunshine though, as we expect plenty of cloud cover to be with us just like on Saturday.

High temperatures on Sunday will range from the upper-60s to mid-70s.

Feeling more like September

After experiencing plenty of unseasonable warmth recently, and coming very close to achieving our first heat wave of the year, it will feel more like September in the days ahead.

Expect highs to remain in the 70s through midweek, before dropping into the 60s to around 70 at best on Thursday and Friday. We then warm up a few degrees—closer to average—into the weekend.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.