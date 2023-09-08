SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Friday was a cooler and drier day across Central New York. Will this remain the weather trend into the weekend? Find out below…

Lots of dry time tonight

Although mostly cloudy skies will prevail overnight, we will continue to find lots of dry weather in the mix.

There may be a couple of passing showers especially south and east of Syracuse, but they should move out as we head into Saturday morning.

Lows overnight will range from the upper-50s to low-60s.

Rain chances return this weekend

While we are expecting a fair amount of dry weather to start off the weekend on Saturday, there may be a spotty shower to start the day, as well as a few additional showers late in the afternoon. In between, expect clouds and some limited sunshine.

Rain chances will gradually increase after sunset into Saturday evening.

Right now, Sunday looks like the wetter of the two weekend days with more numerous showers and perhaps a passing storm or two expected.

Feeling more like September

We are expecting highs to reach the upper-70s on Saturday, and low to mid 70s on Sunday.

We then remain in the 70s right through next week, meaning at or even below average temperatures are in store in the coming days.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.