SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Friday was a cooler and drier day across Central New York. Will this remain the weather trend into the weekend? Find out below…

Lots of dry time tonight

Although mostly cloudy skies will prevail overnight, we will continue to find lots of dry weather in the mix.

There may be a couple showers moving in near and just after midnight especially south and east of Syracuse, but they should move out as we head into Saturday morning.

Lows overnight will be in the low to mid 60s.

Rain chances persist into the weekend

While we are expecting a fair amount of dry weather to start off the weekend on Saturday, there may be a few showers around especially late in the afternoon.

Rain chances will actually increase after sunset into Saturday evening.

Right now, Sunday looks like the wetter of the two weekend days with more numerous showers and perhaps a passing storm or two expected.

September feel returning

We are expecting highs to reach near 80 Saturday, and low to mid 70s on Sunday.

We then remain the 70s right through next week, meaning at or even below average temperatures are in store in the coming days.

Humidity levels will also ever so slowly come down in the coming days, and by early next week more of a September feel is expected to return to CNY.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.