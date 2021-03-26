Keeping Afet in jail was an option last month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Victoria Afet, 23, had a number of run-ins with the law before being charged with murder in the death of 93-year-old Connie Tuori. District Attorney William Fitzpatrick listed her arrests by month. She had he said, “Arrests in March, April, May, June, July, August, August, August, October of 2020.”

Just last month, Afet was arrested a few times. On February 18, she was taken into custody for the strong-arm robbery of a 74-year-old woman, also at Skyline Apartments. The DA said she bit the woman. That’s why he wanted her bail set at $50,000, but she was released back on the streets.

“The judge under the new bail law has the authority to set bail,” Fitzpatrick explained. “That’s why we asked for $50,000.”

Fitzpatrick is referring to section 510.10 of the state’s Criminal Procedure Law. It was amended to allow the judge to set bail if a person was arrested repeatedly and reoffends and has caused physical injury. In Afet’s case, it would have applied to the incident involving the 74-year-old.

“What is distressing to me is that from 50 to 0 indicates that one of us was seriously wrong,” Fitzpatrick.

If Afet is convicted on this latest charge of first-degree murder, she could spend the rest of her life in prison without parole. She is also facing a charge of first-degree burglary.

Afet is due back in court next week.