SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Opioid overdoses are a growing public health concern we hear about way too often.

Accidental overdose of medicine in children is also a major concern. However, Upstate Medical University Outpatient Pharmacy is working to put an end to this deadly epidemic through a new program.

Locked and out of reach.

“The Safe RX Vial Program is a lockable prescription bottle which is a little different than a normal prescription bottle, a normal prescription bottle has a little clip on the top. This is a coded prescription bottle,” said Eric Balotin, Upstate’s director of Retail/Specialty Pharmacy.

It looks like a normal pill bottle, except the top is much different. That’s because in order to open it and get access to your medication, you’ll need a security code.

“The intent is to make sure the medications that we’re dispensing go to the appropriate people. Make sure that other family members within the house aren’t in need of this medication, don’t get access,” said Balotin.

On Monday, December 19th, the program is rolling out to pediatric patients being discharged at Upstate Medical University. Patients 19 and younger going home with a controlled substance, will be given the locking prescription bottle.

The way it works is simple. Patients will be given a lesson on how it works before they’re discharged. They’ll also need to choose a 4-digit lock code they’ll need to enter when opening the bottle.

But nothing is 100 percent.

“Keeping your medicines even if its in that vial up and away, taking the medicines when you’re taking them over a sink. So that in case you do drop one, its not on the floor so for a small child to be crawling around and grabbing one unintentionally,” said Jeanna Marraffa, assistant clinical director of the Upstate Poison Center.

According to Upstate Medical University, more than 11 million Americans used or misused opioids in the last year, with drug overdose or poisoning being one of the leading causes of unintentional death in children and adolescents.

Upstate Medical University is hoping to expand the program to all patients in the Summer of 2023.