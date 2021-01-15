Keeping customers safe this weekend during Bills game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend is big for the Buffalo Bills, but it is also just as big for bars and restaurants.

This week, some indoor dining is temporarily allowed by a court ruling.

Yellow zone rules still apply: only four people at a table, masks must be worn at all times, and bars and restaurants must close at 10 p.m. But, the business should provide a boost for places that are struggling.

It is a privilege to be open right now and we have a responsibility to show that we can operate safely for our staff and our customers. So all the COVID protocols we had prior to the orange zone will remain in place. Lauren Monforte — Owner of Beer Belly Deli and Pub

That 10 p.m. closing time will most likely be halftime of the Bills game on Saturday.