ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Keeping It Local gift card program will come back for round two on Monday after popular demand.

Vouchers will become available for purchase at 7 p.m. Vouchers have to be redeemed online and presented at participating restaurants, then purchasers can buy a gift card from $25 to $100. Whatever purchased will be doubled with the voucher.

Gift cards must be redeemed by June 23. You can buy gift cards and see participating restaurants on the county’s website.