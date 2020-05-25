Keeping Memorial Day traditions: Honoring, remembering fallen heroes during COVID-19

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even with the restrictions of COVID-19, many Central New Yorkers are sticking with Memorial Day traditions, just on a smaller scale.

On Monday with a prompt 10 a.m. start at the Solvay-Geddes Veterans Memorial Plaza, members of the community made sure to pay tribute to their fallen veterans.

“We had to do it. There was no question about not doing it,” said Richard Lauricella, chairman of the Solvay-Geddes Veterans Organization.





A handful of neighbors and legislators spread across the plaza as 83 names of Geddes and Solvay natives who lost their lives serving our country.

Those names were read by Sally Zollo.

Well, we always read the names aloud each year and we wanted to ensure this year, a small gathering of us were here to read the names aloud. We want to never forget the sacrifice that they made in defense of our country. Sally Zollo, Solvay-Geddes Veterans





One of the names that were read is her great uncle, John Zulberti, who served in World War II.

Zollo has never met him, but she says remembering him and other brave men and women is the ultimate honor.

As you listen to those names, many of those names are family names that are still vibrant here in the Town of Geddes and the Village of Solvay. Many of those names repeated, many of those surnames repeated. Those were brothers and cousins that made the ultimate sacrifice and families gave their all for this country. Sally Zollo, Solvay-Geddes Veterans

The ceremony serves as a moment for those to pause, remembering those who fought selflessly for our freedom.

“This is the time we have to look back and see all of the people who have caused our freedom to be free,” explained Lauricella.





The Solvay-Geddes Veterans organization will be celebrating their 75th anniversary this year.

🇺🇸 ALWAYS REMEMBER, NEVER FORGET 🇺🇸

The Village of Solvay and the Town of Geddes remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a small ceremony.

