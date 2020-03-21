Keeping the faith during coronavirus pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus has shaken the entire world and life as we know it has drastically changed. In such a time of uncertainty, your faith can be tested.

Bishop Douglas Lucia of the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese explained how important it is for everyone to take care of each other as we face the challenges and how an ounce of kindness can go far.

“We are part of the human family, and so for me the most important thing right now is that we’ve got to take care of each other,” said Bishop Lucia.

It’s a time full of confusion and fear, but it’s also a time of faith to trust one another and unify.

While some churches have cancelled worship services or moved online, Bishop Lucia said that keeping the sense of community alive is extremely important.

“I think that’ll put us all in a better frame of mind, and whether one has really connected with God in their life or not, I think that’s a way for all of us coming to see the face of God however that happens,” Bishop Lucia said.

Even though he wants everyone to remain hopeful, Bishop Lucia understand that it’s crucial to stay practical.

“God gave us reason and so in giving us reason, that’s why we’re not having church services, we’re not gathering in our houses of worship because right now, it’s proven that the disease is communicable,” Bishop Lucia explained.

No matter one’s beliefs, it’s a time to care and love one another.

It doesn’t matter which nationality we are. It doesn’t matter where we live in the world. It doesn’t matter whether we’re a citizen or a leader, it has affected all status of life and because it has hopefully through it, we can all become a stronger human family…that by becoming more sensitive to one another, more caring to one another, that we’ll come out of this a better world community. Bishop Douglas Lucia, Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse

The Syracuse Diocese encourages anyone in the community to reach out for help if they need it.

They will continue to live stream services and are in the midst of planning an online 3-day retreat.

You can watch the services here.