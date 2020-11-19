Keeping the magic alive, Syracuse woman finds a way to get children’s letters to Santa

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christmas will be the next holiday changed by the pandemic, anywhere from your household celebrations all the way to the North Pole.

When one Syracuse woman realized many malls wouldn’t have visits from Santa, or parents wouldn’t feel safe bringing their children there, she thought of a way to keep the magic alive.

With the help of her boyfriend Johnny, Alyssa Coon built this Reindeer Express Mailbox.

Syracuse Reindeer Express

Children have already begun safely dropping letters off.





Syracuse children dropping off their letters to Santa

There’s even been a letter from a nine-month-old, of course, with a little help from his parents:

Dear Santa, my name is Noah and I'm nine and a half months old. For my first letter to Santa, I want Santa to know I am a good little boy. I am smart, I love smiling, clapping my hands, waving, and cruising around the house.

The letters go straight to the North Pole and a letter from Santa comes right back.

Coon is asking for 50 cent donations to help with the postage. Some people have donated stamps, so if you can’t afford the postage, they’ll take care of it for you.

Coon said all she wants to do is make people smile.

"Everyone's struggling, but like I go out of my way to make sure I'm making people happy," said Coon. "I feel like, you can't go see Santa in the mall now so maybe sending a letter and him writing back would make them feel like, 'oh he's still there he still exists.'"

You can drop your letters off from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Syracuse Reindeer Express at 1134 Wadsworth Street in Syracuse.

Coon and her boyfriend plan to build two more mailboxes. They’ll soon be adding one in Bridgeport and one in North Syracuse.

To keep up with the new locations, visit the Syracuse Reindeer Express website.