Keeping trash collectors safe from COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Trash pickup might be one of the toughest essential jobs that we depend on, but it isn’t always recognized.

Sanitation can’t stop, even when we are stuck at home.

You might not know these essential workers by name, but without your bags of trash wouldn’t be going anywhere, which begs the question:

“What can we do as residents and neighbors in the City of Syracuse to help protect our sanitation workers?” asked Ann Fordock, the first deputy commissioner at the Syracuse Department of Public Works.

Fordock said the usual gloves and masks are being used more often and instead of fitting three people in a truck, workers now have the option to take a bus to their route.

But there are ways that neighbors can help.

“Wiping down the handles of your recycle bins and your garbage cans,” said Fordock.

Another simple step is using a yellow cleaning glove to make sure your hand doesn’t touch the clean surface. Then, you can seal it up and take it down like any other day.

“We just want them to get the trash picked up as fast as they can because the faster they go the sooner they are home and the less exposure,” said Fordock.

Signs like these ones in Eastwood are a different kind of exposure that the city is encouraging. This week they’re thanking sanitiation workers and they hope to thank other essential staff over the coming weeks.

“Just saying thank you while maintaining a healthy distance is such a great way to show your appreciation to these hardworking people who are out every day,” said Fordock.

Syracuse Department of Public Works is postponing the spring yard waste collection until further notice.

Right now, they are focused on essential services to help slow the spread of COVID-19.