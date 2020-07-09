Keeping your pets safe in the summer heat

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The dog days of summer can be rough for our furry friends, so pet owners should take extra precautions to protect their paws.

High temperatures make for hot pavement and a dog’s sensitive paws can burn. A dog’s body can heat up quickly when it is that close to a hot surface as well.

Officer Tom Adessa of Fingerlakes SPCA Humane Law Enforcement says that’s his biggest concern. “As people walk their pets during the middle of the day, even the concrete if it’s 90 degrees out in direct sun, that concrete is over 100 degrees. And it stresses the dogs, especially smaller breeds.”

Pet parents should make sure there is a shady place to escape the sun’s rays and pets have plenty of fresh, clean water.

Symptoms of overheated pets are excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling and weakness.

For additional safety tips to protect your pet during the summer heat, click here.