Kelley’s, longtime Onondaga Hill bar, won’t reopen after pandemic

TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kelley’s Bar and Restaurant in the Onondaga Hill neighborhood will not reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners announced Sunday.

The 40-year-old favorite at the corner of Valasko and McDonald Roads served its last customers in March when coronavirus began to spread in Onondaga County, first temporarily closing before deciding not to reopen.

“This was not an easy decision, and it’s heartbreaking in so many ways,” says Jon Kelley, owner of Kelley’s Bar and Restaurant. “Considering this new COVID-19 reality of increased compliance costs, food supply concerns, and the New York State mandates, we know to replicate the beloved ‘Kelley’s’ experience would be challenging, if not impossible. That is why, with a heavy heart, we have decided to say goodbye.”

Jon opened the bar and restaurant with his wife Irina in 1983. In 2005, their son Damon became a partial owner.

