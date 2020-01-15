Ken Jennings declared the Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of All Time’

LOS ANGELES (WSYR-TV) — Ken Jennings has been declared the “Greatest of All Time” on Jeopardy!

Jennings’ third match win Tuesday ended Jeopardy!’s special tournament, earning Jennings the $1 million prize and “Greatest of All Time” Trophy.

James Holzhauer, who won one match last Wednesday, and Brad Rutter, who finishes with no wins, both win $250,000 each.

Ken Jennings became a household name in 2004 during his 74-game win streak. His $1 million prize will be added to his $3,370,700 earned during his initial streak and subsequent tournaments.

Brad Rutter still outranks Jennings in terms of monetary winnings. Rutter, lesser known because his wins were limited to five games under Jeopardy!’s old rules, has won more money than anyone else in the history of American game shows throughout his Jeopardy! tournament return appearances.

Adding in Rutter’s $250,000 prize, his Jeopardy! earnings total is $4,938,436.

James Holzhauer is the most recent household name, putting Jennings’ Jeopardy! winning streak in jeopardy for the first time. His big bets and quick winnings earned him 32 wins, and the most amount of money won in a single game.

