Ken Jennings one win away from becoming “The Greatest of All Time” on Jeopardy!

LOS ANGELES (WSYR-TV) — Ken Jennings dominated night three of Jeopardy!’s “The Greatest of All Time” Tournament, putting him one match win away from taking the title and the $1 million grand prize.

James Holzhauer, who won night two, was kept away from the Daily Doubles, which historically has allowed him to double his score and surge to victory.

Brad Rutter, who has yet to win a match and has struggled in the tournament, beat Holzhauer to the Daily Doubles but was never in contention for either game in night three.

The tournament will run up to seven nights, or until a player wins three match points.

Each stand-alone, hour-long broadcast contains two games of Jeopardy! The player that has the most money of those two games wins the night and wins one match point.

Ken Jennings became a household name in 2004 during his 74-game win streak.

Brad Rudder is lesser known because his wins were limited to five games under Jeopardy!’s old rules, but he has won more money than anyone else in the history of American game shows throughout his Jeopardy! tournament return appearances.

James Holzhauer is the most recent household name, putting Jennings’ Jeopardy! winning streak in jeopardy for the first time. His big bets and quick winnings earned him 32 wins, and the most amount of money won in a single game.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” continues next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as needed, at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.

More from NewsChannel 9: