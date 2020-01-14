Ken Jennings one win away from being ‘Greatest’ at ‘Jeopardy!’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s nobody better to talk to ahead of night four of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” than Bob Thompson, a  television and pop culture professor at Syracuse University. He sits down with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan to talk more about the quiz show.

