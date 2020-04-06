Kennedy family shares uplifting message on their home’s window

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “The bigger the storm, the brighter the rainbow.” That’s the message being shared by Marissa Kennedy and her whole family in Syracuse. They have this uplifting message posted in their window and when you drive by, you can’t help but smile.
