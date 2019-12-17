Kenny Chesney coming to The Amp

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Country music fans, get ready to party! Kenny Chesney is coming back to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview!

Chesney is scheduled to perform on August 20, 2020. He last took The Amp stage in June.

Want to snag a seat at the show? Click here for ticket information.

