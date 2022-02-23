WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), the owner of many gaming centers and the Kentucky Derby, announced on Tuesday the purchase of all assets belonging to Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E). The assets, including del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo, will be sold for $2.485 billion. Other assets include gaming centers in Virginia and Iowa.

CDI says that the transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022. The purchase, says CEO Bill Carstanjen, will expand CDI’s geographic footprint and provide additional scale. “P2E has done an exceptional job developing and managing this collection of assets, which we are very excited to acquire and plan to strategically grow in the years ahead.”

del Lago Resort and Casino opened in 2017 at 1133 NY-414 in Waterloo, N.Y. CDI shares that the casino has around 1,700 slot machines and 80 table games.