VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A man on the run from Kentucky for an alleged crime he committed Wednesday night was caught by Onondaga County Sheriff Deputies Thursday afternoon.

29-year-old Alfredo Delgado is accused of shooting someone in the face Wednesday night at a hotel about 20 miles southwest of Lexington, Kentucky.



He’s wanted for assault.

The Nicholasville police department in Kentucky determined Delgado had connections to New York.



At around 2 p.m.Thursday the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office spotted Delgado in his vehicle at Camping World of Syracuse in VanBuren.

Deputies used a tire deflation device in an attempt to stop him before he left the parking lot.

The deflation disabled Delgado’s vehicle as it entered the on-ramp to 690 eastbound from Jones Road.

Delgado was taken into custody and will be returned to Kentucky to face criminal charges.