Key Bank to hold an online fraud awareness seminar

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Key4women will host a free, one-hour virtual webinar called “Fraud Awareness: Tips & Best Practices” on Wednesday, May 12.

The workshop will discuss the latest in fraud threats and how to protect yourself at home and at work.

Some topics that will be covered include:

Current fraud scams and how they are executed

Practical tips on how to protect yourself and your business from cybercriminals

How to protect your family, including children and seniors, from social engineering tactics.

The webinar will feature KeyBank Head of Fraud Jen Martin and FBI Intelligence Analyst Stephanie A. Breen.

For more information and registration details, click here.