KFC employee stabs co-worker in the face with a pair of scissors, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A KFC employee has been arrested after stabbing his co-worker in the face during an altercation, according to Syracuse Police.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to the KFC restaurant at 1524 S. Salina Street for a stabbing call.

Investigators say 37-year-old Dwayne Lennon of Syracuse stabbed his 25-year-old male co-worker in the face with a pair of scissors.

Lennon was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Upstate University Hospital by ambulance. Police say his injury is considered to be non-life threatening.

Lennon was lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

