Kickoff of RV super show and sale at NYS Fairgrounds

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Winter has just begun, but for many, summer camping trips are still top of mind!

Camping World is hosting its 25th annual RV Super Show and Sale at the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds starting Jan. 9th. This time, it’ll be held alongside Gander Outdoors.

More than 150 RVs will be on display for Central New Yorkers and out-of-state folks to look at.

“Not only are they thinking about it but they’re getting ready for it because camping season is going to be upon us before we know it. And people are looking at the possibility of upgrading their units or maybe getting into an RV for the first time,” said Kurt Schroeder, the General Manager of Camping World Syracuse.

Schroeder said the market for RVs dipped down back in the early 2000s but now, things are looking up for sales nation-wide.

See the dates and hours for the show below.

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 9:00am – 8:00pm

Sat, Jan 11, 2020 at 9:00am – 8:00pm

Sun, Jan 12, 2020 at 9:00am – 6:00pm

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 9:00am – 8:00pm

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 9:00am – 8:00pm

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 9:00am – 8:00pm

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 9:00am – 8:00pm

Sat, Jan 18, 2020 at 9:00am – 8:00pm

Sun, Jan 19, 2020 at 9:00am – 6:00pm

